Valdosta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Host EMBODI Conference

Press Release:

VALDOSTA- The Valdosta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is hosting the EMBODI (Empowering Males to Build Opportunities for Developing Independence) Young Men Conference on Saturday, January 27th at the Boys and Girls Club located at 215 W. North Street. EMBODI is an initiative that addresses issues related to STEM education, culture, self-efficacy, leadership, physical and mental health, healthy life-style choices, character, ethics, relationships, college readiness, fiscal management, civic engagement and service learning.

The targeted age group of males ranges from 6th to 12th grade, 11-18 years old. There will be a 3 on 3 basketball tournament, workshops on self-control and accountability, dress for success and financial awareness and entrepreneurship. Lunch will be provided. For more information contact EMBODI Chair, Felicia Hill at msfj00@yahoo.com or contact 770-696-6211.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief