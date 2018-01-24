Update on Deondre Francois Incident

| January 24, 2018 | 0 Comments

Tallahassee, Fla. – Deondre Francois was formerly under investigation for a domestic disturbance.

New information came up by the TPD that Deondre and his friend were home when his girlfriend decided to show up. Deondre and his girlfriend started arguing and she then started breaking stuff and tearing her own shirt. Deondre tried to pick her up “like a hug” and take her outside.

The police received two different stories by Deondre and his girlfriend.

More info:

http://www.wctv.tv/content/news/Deondre-Francois–470904803.html

Valdosta man seriously injured in crash on I-75

About the Author:

Filed in: News, Regional News
×

Post a Comment