Upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drives Begin This Week

VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross is hosting several blood drives throughout the community. On Tuesday, January 23 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the host site will be Wiregrass Georgia Technical College located at 4089 Val Tech Rd., Valdosta, GA 31602. Donors may also visit redcrossblood.org and make an appointment online using code: WGTC. Donors also have the option of streamlining their donation experience by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete a pre-donation reading and, history questions on the day of their appointment.

Valdosta State University will also host a Blazer Cadet Blood drive on Wednesday, January 23 from 12:20 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Student Union: Magnolia Room located at 1500 N. Patterson St. Valdosta, GA 31698. To donate online for that blood drive, donors may use the code: VSU. At this blood drive donors will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last.

Red Cross also provides classes from Lifeguarding to Babysitting, First Aid and CPR/AED training. Participants will learn lifesaving and care giving skills from experts. If interested, there is a preparedness app, American Red Cross that can be downloaded in iTunes or Google App stores. Donors can sign up at DineensTrainers.com. Classes will be held at 509 N. Patterson St. Ste. 201 every month from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. while Blended Learning will be from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. American Red Cross, Give Blood. Help Save Lives.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief