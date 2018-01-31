University Of Georgia Football Prices Going Up For 2018 Season

ATHENS – Ticket prices for the 2018 Georgia Bulldogs football games will increase after the National Championship run this past season.

Ticket prices will rise from an average of $50 last season to $66.42 per game this season. Tier 1 games including the SEC games will be $75 per game. Tier 2 including the cupcake games will be $55 per game. The University of Georgia’s Ticket revenue increased by $3.5 million from 2016 to 2017.

More Info: http://www.ajc.com/sports/college/uga-board-vote-football-ticket-price-increase/qvszpc4dlGPzDhhVLfsSgI/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun