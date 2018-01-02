University of Central Florida Caps Off Perfect Season

ATLANTA – The University of Central Florida defeated Auburn University, 34-27, in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

UCF was a big underdog to the SEC’s Auburn Tigers. The Tigers, previously, beat the number 1 team two out of the final three weeks in the regular season. UCF was 0-12 in 2015 and two years later finished an undefeated, 13-0.

