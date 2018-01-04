United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler Investiture To Be Held

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

The investiture for United States Attorney Charles E. “Charlie” Peeler will be held on Friday, January 5, 2018 at 3:00 pm in the C.B. King United States Courthouse located at 201 W. Broad Avenue in Albany, Georgia.

Mr. Peeler was nominated by President Donald Trump on August 3, 2017 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on November 9, 2017. He took the oath of office from Chief United District Court Judge Clay D. Land on November 22, 2017.

As U.S. Attorney, Mr. Peeler is the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the Middle District of Georgia, which includes Albany, Athens, Columbus, Macon and Valdosta. He oversees a staff of 74 employees, including 28 attorneys and 46 non-attorney support personnel. The office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in the district, including crimes related to terrorism, public corruption, child exploitation, firearms, and narcotics. The office also defends the United States in civil cases and collects debts owed to the United States.

Mr. Peeler, of Albany, Georgia, received his J.D cum laude in 1999 from The University of Georgia School of Law and his B.S. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in 1995 also from The University of Georgia. He is a member of the Georgia Bar Association.

Over the last 17 years Mr. Peeler has built a diverse trial practice. Mr. Peeler worked in Atlanta for King & Spalding prior to moving to Albany and founding a litigation boutique firm. Mr. Peeler has argued cases before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, Georgia Court of Appeals and the Georgia Supreme Court. Mr. Peeler has obtained multi-million dollar jury verdicts on behalf of plaintiffs and defense verdicts on behalf of defendants. Mr. Peeler has tried to verdict business disputes, civil rights matters, criminal matters, employment matters and intellectual property matters. Mr. Peeler was appointed by District Court Judges in the Middle District of Georgia to serve on the Local Rules Advisory Committee and the Planning Committee for the 2016 11th Circuit Judicial Conference. Mr. Peeler was appointed by Georgia Governors Sonny Perdue and Nathan Deal to serve on the State Judicial Nominating Commission.

