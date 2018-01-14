Ungar wins GAGP Opener

Valdosta golfer John Ungar took first place honors in the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Michelob Ultra Senior Blitz held at Country Oaks GC. With the win Ungar has captured his third Country Oaks event since conducting events in the three year existence of the GAGP. Newly recruited golfers from Cairo Ga faired well with Jim Hess taking second, Billy Walden third, Rob Millberg of Thomasville took fourth Jack Coffey of Valdosta and Jerome Martin of Cairo tied for fifth rounding out the top point makers. Skins went to Hess, Walden, Martin, Millberg and Coffey. The closest to the pin challenge sponsored by Cheddars went to Jerome Martin. February events will be hosted by Francis Lake and Kinderlou

Upcoming Major Events Include:

-Visa Cash and Dash Challenge Winner Takes All receiving a gift card of a minimum of

$200.00 based on entries. Entry fee is$15.00 plus green-fees and cart. Events are

scheduled on Friday with a noon tee-off.

-Lake Blackshear Resort and Georgia Veterans GC will host the Leprechaun Golf

Classic St Patricks Day March 17 and March Madness Championship of Amateur Golf March 31, 2018 2018 GAGP Golf Week will be held March 26-30 over 5 golf courses. Lake Blackshear Resort, Southern Hills, Golf Club of South Georgia, Kinderlou GC and Little Ocmulgee GC.

For information and entry forms to all events contact the GAGP at 614-441- 3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com

The GAGP 2 for 1 membership drive is still available to golfers through January 31 at $60.00

