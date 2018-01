By: WCTV Eyewitness News

ALBANY, Ga. (WCTV) — One of the great mysteries during last year’s tornadoes is the case of missing two-year-old Detrez Green.

A relentless search went on for weeks, with search and rescue teams combing the areas around his home where he was last seen.

But, all searches came up empty.

The GBI tells WCTV the investigation is open and active, and they’ll continue to follow any leads that are given.

