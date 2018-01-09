Two Michigan Murder Suspects Captured in Lowndes County

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office:

This afternoon (Jan. 9), around 3:30 p.m. deputies from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, cooperating with U.S. Marshalls and deputies from the Hamilton County, Florida Sheriff’s Office stopped a Chevrolet Cavalier on I-75.  Both occupants of the car, Brad Fields and Candice Diaz, were found to be wanted by the Sumpter Township, Michigan for the offense of murder.  Both were taken to the Lowndes County Jail where they are awaiting extradition to Michigan.

