TPD announces nine arrest warrants in death of Andrew Coffey

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department has issued arrest warrants for nine people in the death of FSU fraternity pledge Andrew Coffey.

TPD says all nine arrest warrants were signed by the Honorable Judge Stephen Everett for the charge of college hazing, causing injury or death, which is a third-degree felony.

“This collaborative investigation was critical to finding answers for Andrew Coffey’s family and our community. Hopefully, this investigation and its outcome will prevent another tragedy from occurring,” said Chief Michael J. DeLeo.

TPD says they have arrest warrants for:

Luke Kluttz, 22

Clayton Muehlstein, 22

Brett Birmingham, 20

Connor Ravelo, 21

Christopher Hamlin, 20

Anthony Petagine, 21

Anthony Oppenheimer, 21

John Ray, 21

Kyle Bauer, 21

Coffey died in November at an off-campus Pi Kappa Phi party of alcohol poisoning.

