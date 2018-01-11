Top Corral Keeps the Family Business Thriving



By Sharah Denton

Ella’s Top Corral has been in business since 1976. The business has been serving freshly prepared food for the past 43 years. They strive to give the community a taste of at home “Southern cooking.” Fresh ingredients, friendly service and a family atmosphere is what keeps customers coming back again and again. The staff knows their regular customers by name and can recite their orders by memory.

Business plans for Ella’s Top Corral this year are to increase brand awareness, streamline and expand their operations, introduce new product offerings and increase their market footprint in the South Georgia region. Ella’s Top Corral stands superior in the local fast food market because they serve fresh, never frozen ground chuck. Their burgers are hand crafted with love, seasoning and cooked to order for each individual customer. Ensuring an extraordinary dining experience that keeps customers coming back.

In the next 5 years, Ella’s Top Corral plans to open additional locations to serve the South Georgia community. Owner Ella McGhee began working at the restaurant in 1977. She bought the restaurant in 2013.

Nick, her grandson began working at the restaurant when he was 14 years old and worked there through high school and college. He graduated from VSU in December 2017 with a Bachelors degree in Psychology. Both are pictured.

