Three arrested after man found murdered in Clinch County

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says three people have been arrested after a man was found murdered in Clinch County over the weekend.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a body had been found by a hunter near Chauncey Road in Homerville.

Deputies arrived at the location and found the body of Otis Monroe, 50, of Homerville.

Agents with GBI’s Douglas Regional Office were called in to assist in the death investigation.

The body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Following an investigation, three suspects were arrested on Sunday in connection to Otis Monroe’s death.

42-year-old Johnny Marshal Jr. and 41-year-old Arthur Gulf Posley were both charged with one count of murder. 31-year-old Tiffany Monroe was charged with one count of giving a false statement.

Monroe and Marshal were booked into the Coffee County Jail. Posley was booked into the Ware County Jail.

Officials have not released any further details on Otis Monroe’s cause of death, his relationship to the suspects, or a motive for the murder.

The GBI says the case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the death of Otis Monroe is encouraged to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s office at (912) 487-5316 or (912) 487-3250, or the GBI at (912) 389-4103.

