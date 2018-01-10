The Turner Center for the Arts Presents The Valdosta Food & Wine Classic

VALDOSTA – Thursday, February 22, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m., the Turner Center for the Arts will present the Valdosta Food & Wine Classic.

Enjoy tasting signature dishes, wine, beer & a cocktail demonstration provided by revered, local establishments at the Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. Valdosta, GA 31601.

Tickets are $50 and only 150 tickets will be sold.

Guests can vote for their favorite bite & sip with a cash donation benefiting the Center for the Arts Guild.

Call (229) 247-2787 or visit the Center to purchase or to become an event sponsor today. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Event partners are Salty Snapper, Friends Grille + Bar, Woodstack BBQ Tavern, The Turner Center for the Arts, Covington’s, 306 North Restaurant, Daily Dinners, Brenda Anderson, a+b etc., Thrasher Brewing, Birdie’s Market, The Warehouse and The Draw Arts & Eats.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief