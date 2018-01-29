The Atlanta Journal Constitution Updates Boys Basketball Rankings

Atlanta – As high school basketball enters the final week of the regular season, The AJC updated the final regular season boys basketball rankings.

All previous no. 1 teams kept their spot heading into the final week. It was McEachern for AAAAAAA, Langston Hughes for AAAAAA, Warner Robins for AAAAA, Upson-Lee for AAAA, Morgan County for AAA, Glenn Hills for AA, St. Francis for A Private and Manchester for A Public.

There were a couple upsets that moved four teams into the rankings; Duluth in AAAAAAA, Dacula in AAAAAA, Columbia in AAAAA and Dodge County in AA.

All teams will finish up the regular season this week and tournaments will start February 16th.

