Tennessee Students Eligible for In-State Tuition at Valdosta State University

VALDOSTA — Further defining its role as a true comprehensive university with local, national, and international appeal, Valdosta State University now offers in-state tuition to all residents of Tennessee who meet the requirements for admission.

“We are very excited about this opportunity for residents of Tennessee,” said Ryan Hogan, director of admissions at VSU. “Given VSU’s location, we have a great amount of interest from students in Tennessee. Once they are able to learn about the quality of our academic programs and the affordability of our degrees, we expect Valdosta State will be a great option for students to consider.”

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia recently approved VSU’s request — as well as requests from 12 other University System of Georgia colleges and universities — to offer unlimited out-of-state tuition waivers to eligible Tennessee residents. This marks a continuation of VSU’s efforts to expand opportunities for citizens of the Southeast United States by improving access to top-quality public higher education.

VSU has offered out-of-state tuition waivers to eligible Florida, Alabama, and South Carolina residents since the 2015-2016 academic year.

Limited out-of-state tuition waivers remain available for international students and eligible residents of the remaining 46 states and Washington D.C.

Please contact Ryan Hogan at (229) 333-5791 or rmhogan@valdosta.edu to schedule a tour or to learn more about joining the Valdosta State University family.

