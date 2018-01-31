Tallahassee woman charged with sexual cyberharassment

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Tallahassee woman has been arrested after police say she posted nude photos of another woman that she found on her boyfriend’s cellphone.

Sandashia Owens, 26, was arrested Monday on one count of sexual cyberharassment.

According to arrest documents, on January 9, a woman came into the Tallahassee Police Department to file a harassment report.

The woman claimed that she had received naked photos of herself through a Facebook message and received harassing text messages from a friend’s cellphone. The woman said she believed that they were sent by Owens.

The woman also told police that a naked photo of herself had been posted to a Snapchat story, which was visible to the public.

Investigators discovered that Owens was in possession of her boyfriend’s cellphone during the time and allegedly posted the photos after discovering them on his phone.

Following an investigation, a warrant was signed for Owens’ arrest on Thursday.

Owens was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Monday. She is free on $1,000 bond.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief