Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Live Oak Shooting

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who authorities say shot his ex-girlfriend in the chest on Tuesday night at the Busy Bee in Live Oak.

SCSO says they are looking for 29-year-old Leonard Otis Cooks, Jr., and the victim had an active injunction against him.

Authorities say Cooks kidnapped the female victim from her residence, and she attempted while at the Busy Bee before being chased by Cooks through the parking lot.

SCSO says while chasing the victim, Cooks shot at her and struck her in the chest.

Officials say the victim remains in critical condition while Cooks fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Cooks, please do not approach him, he is considered armed and dangerous.

There are currently active warrants for Cooks for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Violation of Injunction.

Please call 911 or 386-362-2222 you may remain anonymous.

