Sugarface By Rosa

For about 12 years, Rosa Carter has been a make-up artist making sure to heighten the beauty in all of her clients.

“What I enjoy most about doing makeup is making women look and feel their best. Enhancing what God has already blessed each of us with,” says Rosa. She adds, that there is beauty in everyone and she truly loves bringing that out in her work. Rosa is a freelance artist and travels to her clients as well as providing the option for her clients to come to her. She and her husband own a cell phone store, Carter Prepaid (2017 N. Ashley St) and within that building she has her own are where she does her magic. “Clients can book me through my Facebook business page Sugar Face, email at rosacarter787@gmail.com or text at 229-415- 6511,” says Rosa.

“I can’t say there was one particular person that inspired me to become a makeup artist. I remember seeing my older sisters and Mom put their makeup on and was intrigued by it. From the age of 12-13 I can remember playing in makeup and loving everything related to it, like hair and fashion. I went on to get my cosmetology license, which I still keep current, but ultimately found my passion in being a makeup artist,” she says. Rosa adds that what makes her stand out as an artist is her experience. She worked in customer service for many years at a prestigious makeup company and there, she developed and excelled in all areas. “From professionalism to being knowledgeable with all skin tones/skin types and being able to execute a range of makeup looks. What I feel I excel in the most is enhancing a woman’s natural beauty. Mixing gorgeous glam with a natural finish so each client looks like an enhanced version of themselves and not unrecognizable,” says Rosa. She provides opportunities for weddings, proms, birthdays, homecoming, photo shoots and professional head shots- she is available for any occasion.

