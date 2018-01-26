Store clerk injured in Cairo shooting, suspect at large

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) — A convenience store clerk is recovering after being shot during an armed robbery in Cairo on Thursday night and officials are continuing to search for the suspect.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it happened around 9 p.m. at Hud’s Convenience Store, located at 375 5th Street S.E.

Officials say the clerk on duty was shot by a masked suspect who entered the store wearing a black jacket, a white polo-style shirt, a red skull cap and dark colored gloves. The suspect then fled the store.

The Bainbridge Department of Public Safety K-9 unit, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene to assist in the search for the gunman.

The GBI Thomasville Field Office was also called in to assist in the investigation.

At this time, the suspect remains at large.

Agents and police are continuing to follow leads, gather and review evidence, and identify any witnesses. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the GBI at 229-225-4090, the Cairo Police Department, or Grady County 911.

