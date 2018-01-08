Six Opportunities to Serve in New Year

City of Valdosta Press Release:

Valdosta-Lowndes County residents who have made serving their community a New Year’s resolution have until Wednesday, Jan. 31 to apply for one of six city appointments.

The Valdosta City Council will vote on the new appointments at their Feb. 8 City Council meeting to fill the following terms:

Valdosta Historic Preservation Commission (3 appointments)

Valdosta Housing Board of Adjustments and Appeals (2 appointments)

Valdosta Tree Commission (1 appointment to fill an expired term)

“These appointments are designed to give citizens a voice in their local government and provide a means of influencing decisions that shape the quality of life for the residents in our community,” said Valdosta Mayor John Gayle. “Participation on one of these organizations is one of the most effective steps a citizen can take in becoming an active voice in local government.”

The City of Valdosta advertises for these appointments on a quarterly basis to ensure that citizens have the knowledge of these opportunities to serve. The appointments are made in February, May, August, and November or as vacancies occur.

Applicants must review the Membership Requirements and Code of Ethics Booklet, complete a General Board Application, and sign a Code of Ethics form. These documents are available for download at www.valdostacity.com, by clicking the “Boards & Commissions” tab from the “Government” drop-down menu.

Information about boards, commissions, authorities, and advisory committees, their mission and purpose, and meeting times are also located on the city’s website. For additional information, contact Valdosta City Clerk Teresa Bolden at 229-259-3503 or at tbolden@valdostacity.com.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief