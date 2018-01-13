Shoulder widening projects set to begin on multiple state routes

GDOT:

Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance service contractors are scheduled to start two-foot shoulder widening projects in several counties in the coming weeks, which will require lane closures.

All the projects consist of widening shoulders, filling shoulders with dirt and adding pavement markings. Shoulder widening is done to help preserve the pavement. Drivers should expect a single lane closure with traffic controlled by flaggers on each of these routes. Work may be done Monday through Saturday and each project is expected to take two weeks to complete. The schedule is subject to change based on weather.

The first project is scheduled to begin Monday in Tift County. Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc. of Valdosta will be working on SR 125 from north of 40th Street to the Tift/Irwin County line. The contract amount is $343,340.

The Scruggs Co. of Valdosta will be performing shoulder widening in Berrien, Lanier and Irwin counties and is scheduled to begin work Jan. 26. The Berrien and Lanier routes will be completed before work starts in Irwin County. The routes as defined in each contract are:

Berrien County, SR 135 from Gordon Webb Road to 1,328 feet south of the Berrien/Atkinson County line. Contract amount $348,148.92;

Lanier County, SR 135 from milepost 13.65-14.07 and SR 64 from MP 5.7-6.12; Berrien County, SR 135 from the junction of SR 64 at County Road 152 to Gordon Webb Road. Contract amount $361,887.04;

Lanier County, SR 135 from north of Temple Street to the junction of SR 64 at County Road 152. Contract amount $505,422.69;

Irwin County, SR 90 from the Irwin/Coffee County line to north of Golden Road. Contract amount $362,120.83.

Irwin County, SR 90 from north of Golden Road to Irwin Avenue. Contract amount $366,705.05.

Funding for these and similar maintenance service contracts within the 31-county Southwest District come from the Transportation Funding Act (TFA) of 2015. Georgia DOT uses the sustained annual revenue from the TFA to launch much-needed routine maintenance and capital improvements.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief