For four years in Valdosta Shaneka Johnson has provided eye brow service to local clients. Insured and licensed, Shaneka is passionate about the services she provides and client satisfaction. A graduate of Wiregrass Technical College Esthetics Program, she also serves on the colleges Esthetics Advisory Board.

“My business is Shaneka Johnson: Brow Design and Grooming. I specialize in what I call the Well-groomed Natural Brow. I’ve always had a passion for brows. A brow shaping, good or bad can completely change your appearance. If shaped incorrectly, it can instantly age you or cause you to appear harsh,” says Shaneka.

Shaneka also says that a great brow shaping can take years off a person’s appearance while balancing and softening your features. “I felt like something that important deserved to be specialized in and seen as more than a quick add-on service at the nail or hair salon,” she says.

In the next 5-10 years, Shankea says she see expansion. A larger location and expanded services menu offering more advanced brow services such as semi-permanent brow tattooing.

“I also see myself teaching, offering my expertise to other aspiring Brow Artists,” says Shaneka.

For prospective clients, she says they should know that this is a “specialty service”. It is an experience that requires time and attention to detail. But it’s more than just a brow shaping. It’s an experience from the moment you walk in. Everything from the decor, scent, environment, customer service, actual service, quality products, etc. is all in an effort to offer clients and potential clients an experience that is unexpected but deserved.

“My clients always leave satisfied and knowing more than they did when they walked in,” says Shaneka. The location of her business where she has been the past two years is 223 N. Ashley Street or call (229) 234-2813.

