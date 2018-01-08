Shaky Knees Festival 2018 Lineup

ATLANTA – The Shaky Knees Music Festival has announced its 2018 lineup.

The lineup includes:

Jack White

Queens of the Stone Age

The National

David Byrne

Tenacious D

Fleet Foxes

The War on Drugs

Vance Joy

Cake

Courtney Barnett

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats

Lord Huron

Manchester Orchestra

Matt and Kim

The Distillers

Japandroids

Franz Ferdinand

Jimmy Eat World

The Voidz

All Time Low

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

The Black Angels

Alvvays

Parquet Courts

Circa Survive

Greta Van Fleet

Rival Sons

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Sir Sly

The Menzingers

Chicano Batman

Andrew W.K.

Jacob Banks

Waxahatchee

Basement

Ezra Furman

Torres

Broncho

The Frights

Bully

Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real

Parcels

Alice Merton

Charly Bliss

Mikky Ekko

Mt. Joy

The Wild Reeds

Bayonne

Post Animal

Lillie Mae

The Night Game

Teenage Wrist

Marlon Williams

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

The Ghost of Paul Revere

Welles

The Sherlocks

Stop Light Observations

Frankie Rose

The War and Treaty

L.A. Witch

Sun Seeker

Liz Brasher

Repeat Repeat

Songs for Kids

The festival will be May 4-6 at Central Park in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale Jan. 9 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit shakykneesfestival.com.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief