Shaky Knees Festival 2018 Lineup
ATLANTA – The Shaky Knees Music Festival has announced its 2018 lineup.
The lineup includes:
Jack White
Queens of the Stone Age
The National
David Byrne
Tenacious D
Fleet Foxes
The War on Drugs
Vance Joy
Cake
Courtney Barnett
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats
Lord Huron
Manchester Orchestra
Matt and Kim
The Distillers
Japandroids
Franz Ferdinand
Jimmy Eat World
The Voidz
All Time Low
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
The Black Angels
Alvvays
Parquet Courts
Circa Survive
Greta Van Fleet
Rival Sons
The Brian Jonestown Massacre
Sir Sly
The Menzingers
Chicano Batman
Andrew W.K.
Jacob Banks
Waxahatchee
Basement
Ezra Furman
Torres
Broncho
The Frights
Bully
Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real
Parcels
Alice Merton
Charly Bliss
Mikky Ekko
Mt. Joy
The Wild Reeds
Bayonne
Post Animal
Lillie Mae
The Night Game
Teenage Wrist
Marlon Williams
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
The Ghost of Paul Revere
Welles
The Sherlocks
Stop Light Observations
Frankie Rose
The War and Treaty
L.A. Witch
Sun Seeker
Liz Brasher
Repeat Repeat
Songs for Kids
The festival will be May 4-6 at Central Park in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale Jan. 9 at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit shakykneesfestival.com.
