Sgt. Henry Courson Receives Valdosta Employee of the Month Award

City of Valdosta:

Valdosta Mayor John Gayle and Valdosta Fire Department Chief Freddie Broome honored Sgt. Henry Courson as the December 2017 Employee of the Month at the Dec. 14 City Council meeting. Sgt. Courson received a framed certificate and a check for $200, and his name appears on a plaque displayed in City Hall.

Sgt. Courson, who has worked for the VFD since 2003, is responsible for driving the fire apparatus to and from emergency scenes, operating fire pumps and hydraulic ladders, and for all equipment assigned to the apparatus.

Sgt. Courson graduated in 2016 from the Valdosta Fire Rescue EMT program offered through Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Shortly after, he entered the Wiregrass EMT-A program to receive a higher level of medical training, qualifying him to teach medical classes to the VFD personnel. After receiving his certification, Sgt. Courson started teaching the Emergency Medical Responder Training for the VFD Recruit School, which all VFD firefighters must complete upon being hired.

In addition, Sgt. Courson volunteers to teach VFD personnel on his days off to help meet the department’s annual required training hours. He also serves as a tutor for VFD personnel who are working toward their EMT National Registry Certification.

Sgt. Courson’s dedication and volunteer efforts have saved the city a significant amount of money and have helped the VFD to achieve its overall training mission.

The City of Valdosta applauds Sgt. Henry Courson for his outstanding teamwork and dedication to the mission and for being named the December 2017 Employee of the Month.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief