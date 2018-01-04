Scintilla Charter Academy to Hold Open House for Prospective Families

VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy will hold an open house for prospective families and scholars on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 9:30 am to 11 am. During the open house, guests will take a tour of the school, learn about the unique & innovative small-school environment, and find out more about the admissions process. Tours will begin at 9:30, 10:00, & 10:30 and last approximately thirty minutes.

School tours will also be available by appointment on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tours will take place every thirty minutes during this time.

“We are excited to showcase our school and share our expanded definition of student achievement which is focused on building students’ academic knowledge and skills, habits of character, and high quality student work,” said Mandy Avera, Dean of Students.

SCA will be accepting applications for new scholars from Jan. 1 to Jan 31, 2018. Applications will be available at www.scintillacharteracademy.com or in the Academy’s front office located at 2171 East Park Avenue.

Should SCA receive applications that exceed available openings in a specific grade level, a public lottery will be held on Monday, Feb. 5 to determine which students will have the opportunity to enroll for the 2018/2019 school year.

To attend Scintilla Charter Academy, scholars must be entering Kindergarten through 5th grade and the parent/guardian and the child must live in Valdosta or Lowndes County.

The mission of Scintilla Charter Academy is to increase student achievement and develop social responsibility through educational innovations in a safe community of involved families and educators.

Scintilla Charter Academy is a free public school. For complete information regarding SCA, please visit www.scintillacharteracademy.com or call the school at 229-244-5750.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief