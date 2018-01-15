Save the Date for Habitat’s Birdhouse Auction
VALDOSTA – Valdosta’s Habitat for Humanity will host its biennial Birdhouse Silent Auction Saturday, Feb. 10 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. The event will be held at the Valdosta Country Club, 3500 Country Club Road.
Artists, businesses, and organizations have rallied behind Habitat’s mission to bring a variety of items for the silent auction to raise funds to assist in building affordable homes in the local community.
There will be food, a cash bar, and wonderful company! Dress up or come casual.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 229-245-1330 ext. 30 or message the event’s Facebook page.
Tickets can be purchased for $25 at Habitat’s office, located at 2010 E Cypress Street.
About the Author: Desiree Carver
Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief