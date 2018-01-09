Saban Wins His 6th National Championship

Tuscaloosa, Ala. – It wasn’t an easy task but Alabama won their 5th national championship in 9 years and Nick Saban won his 6th overall as a head coach after beating Georgia 26-23 in Overtime.

Georgia was up 13-0 on Alabama at the half but in Alabama fashion, they had a dramatic comeback. Georgia could not get the running game going in the second half. Alabama also replaced Jalen Hurts with, true-freshman, Tua Tagovailoa. From that point on, Alabama’s offense couldn’t be stopped.

More Info: https://www.sbnation.com/college-football/2018/1/8/16843764/alabama-georgia-final-score-results-national-championship-2018

About the Author: Chase Calhoun