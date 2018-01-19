Ronnie Lancaster Honored as January Employee of the Month

City of Valdosta:

Valdosta Mayor John Gayle and Utilities Director Darryl Muse honored Backflow Prevention Program Coordinator Ronnie Lancaster as the January 2018 Employee of the Month at the Jan. 11 City Council meeting. Lancaster received a framed certificate, a check for $200, and his name appears on a plaque displayed in City Hall.

Lancaster has been employed for 19 years with the Utilities Department, where he is responsible for all backflow devices throughout the city and ensures any commercial backflow devices are in compliance with city code. As the backflow prevention coordinator, he maintains a 98 percent compliance record of backflow devices tested and inspected throughout the city.

Recently, he took on the additional position of the Fats, Oil and Grease (FOG) coordinator, willingly and expertly handling both of his positions while the city searched for a new coordinator. Even with the additional workload, Lancaster was able to effectively work with local businesses to achieve almost 90 percent compliance with the FOG program.

In addition, during the previous two hurricanes that impacted Valdosta, Ronnie volunteered to be on call to help any department during the emergency situations. His team-oriented attitude and willingness to do whatever needs to be done are highly respected by his peers and leadership.

The City of Valdosta applauds Lancaster for his dedication and exemplary work ethics and for being named the January 2018 Employee of the Month.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief