Ribbon Cutting Held for Coastal Plains Education Charter Academy

VALDOSTA – The ribbon cutting ceremony for Coastal Plains Education Charter High School took place Tuesday afternoon at Parker Mathis Learning Center.

Members of both Valdosta City Schools and Lowndes County Schools were present to commemorate the event along with some Coastal Plains staff.

Calvin Jenkins, a 2017 graduate of the school, had the honor of cutting the ribbon and spoke fondly of how the school has impacted his life.

“Because of Coastal Plains, I’m no longer another statistic, a dropout,” he said. “Instead, I am a high school graduate with a diploma in hand a future I can look forward to.”

Coastal Plains Education Charter High School is described online as “South-East Georgia’s answer to the dropout problem.” The school provides flexible evening classes to students wishing to obtain an accredited Georgia high school diploma but may need an option outside of traditional high school. Reasons for needing this option vary from student to student, including students who need to work or care for a family member during the day. Tuition is free to students who enroll full-time and teachers are all Georgia certified teachers from surrounding counties with the Lowndes site utilizing teachers from Valdosta City Schools, Lowndes County Schools, Brooks County Schools, Colquitt County Schools and Cook County Schools. The Lowndes site opened Monday, Sept. 17, 2017 after a week delay due to Hurricane Irma, according to Site Director Kip McLeod, and its first graduating class received their diplomas in December.

Site Director Dr. Steven Hankla provided insight to the school’s current standing. They have nearly 200 students enrolled and are expecting 20 graduates in May 2018.

“That’s 20 more students in our community who will have high school diplomas. Without this program, that would not be possible, and we are steadily growing from here,” he said.

