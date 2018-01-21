Registration Open for VLPRA Youth Baseball and Softball

VLPRA:

Kids can play like the pros this spring in Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Youth Baseball & Softball League.

The league is open to children as young as three years old up to 12 year olds. There are two non-competitive divisions: 3-4 Year-Old Co-Ed T-ball and 5-7 Year-Old Co-Ed Coach Pitch. The fee for non-competitive leagues is $50 per child. The other leagues are competitive and are $75 per child. Those leagues are: 5-6 Year-Old Co-Ed Coach Pitch, 7-8 Year-Old Boys Coach Pitch/Girls Coach Pitch, 9-10 Year-Old Boys Live Pitch/Girls Fast Pitch, and 11-12 Year-Old Boys Live Pitch/Girls Fast Pitch. Competitive leagues require an evaluation and draft.

Teams are based on MLB teams and each child will receive a pro jersey and a hat. All games will be at Vallotton Youth Complex, Freedom Park, & South Lowndes Recreation Complex in Lake Park.

VLPRA offers a discount for families that have more than one child playing in the league. There is a $10 fee for any participant who lives outside of Valdosta/Lowndes County.

Registration is happening now through February 11th. Parents can sign their children up at www.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s Youth Athletics office at 1901 North Forrest Street.

VLPRA is also looking for volunteer coaches. Any parent or volunteer who would like to coach must fill out a volunteer packet and pass a background check. For more information on registering or volunteering, call VLPRA’s main office at 259-3507.

