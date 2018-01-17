Prince Automotive makes donation to Wiregrass

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College:

Valdosta – Prince Automotive Group has made a donation of $214,248.66 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Automotive program. The group donated parts and equipment from all dealerships including Albany, Tifton, Valdosta, and Douglas to the college. The donated parts and equipment are for Honda, Mazda, Ford, Cadillac, GMC, Buick, and Chevrolet vehicles.

“The success of Prince Automotive Group depends on our dealerships delivering a first class experience and service to our customers,” said Jay Prince, Vice-President, Prince Automotive Group. “We want to hire the best automotive technicians to work in our service departments. Our partnership with Wiregrass insures their students and our future workforce are being trained using current technology.”

Wiregrass has Automotive Technology programs on the Valdosta and Ben Hill-Irwin Campuses. The Automotive program recently was added to the Governor’s HOPE Career Grant List. Students who are in these programs and who qualify for the HOPE or Zell Miller Grant could possibly qualify for the HOPE Career Grant and receive additional monies for college. The program has 100% job placement rate and has been accredited as a MASTER level by the National Automotive Technician’s Education Foundation (NATEF). Present at the donation ceremony was four Automotive Technicians who are employed at Prince Automotive and who are Wiregrass graduates from the Automotive Technology program. Graduates are finding great jobs quickly after graduation with excellent pay and benefits with great companies like Prince Automotive Group. The field has changed drastically over the years as our vehicles have become more high tech and computer based.

Wiregrass Tech President Dr. Tina K. Anderson accepted the donation on the college’s behalf and shared, “Wiregrass appreciates the support of Prince Automotive Group. This donation of parts and equipment will be used at our Valdosta and Ben Hill-Irwin Campuses. Wiregrass provides industry-level technology for our students so they can receive the best education and training. This donation from Prince Automotive will help us to do just that.”

If you are interested in supporting Wiregrass Foundations, please contact Crissy Staley, executive director of fundraising at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or call 229-333-2424, or log onto www.wiregrass.edu/about/ foundation.php to learn about the different ways to give. For more information about the Automotive Technology Program diploma and certifications visit wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass will be accepting new students for the program for Spring Semester B-term, classes start February 14.

