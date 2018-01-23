Players In Super Bowl LII Who Made Their Way Through Georgia

VALDOSTA – Super Bowl LII will be featuring some players and coaches who’ve played or coached in the state of Georgia.

David Andrews, who played at Georgia, will be starting for the New England Patriots. Valdosta native, Malcolm Mitchell, plays for the Patriots but will likely not be starting due to injury. Shaq Mason, who played at Georgia Tech will be starting for the Patriots right beside Andrews. Carrollton native, Jonathan Jones, plays for New England.

As for the Philadelphia Eagles, Danell Ellerbe, Trent Miles and Keith Gray will all be on the Eagles sideline. Ellerbe played linebacker at UGA. Trent Miles is a former Georgia State Head Coach. Keith Gray is a former UGA assistant coach.

More Info: http://www.11alive.com/article/sports/players-with-ties-to-georgia-who-are-playing-in-super-bowl-lii/85-510298734

About the Author: Chase Calhoun