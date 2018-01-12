Pine Grove Middle’s “Tree of Giving” a Success

Lowndes County Schools:

In December, Pine Grove Middle School’s teachers, counselors, staff, students, parents, school-based clubs (Y-LEAD, YME, and FBLA), Community Partners in Education members, Parent Action Team, and volunteers always go the extra mile to put a smile on many children’s faces during this time of the year by participating in the “Tree of Giving” to provide a special Christmas for families. This year, through the support of the aforementioned individuals, PGM was able to provide Christmas to fourteen families in need. Due to PGM’s generosity, 40 children received a variety of beautifully wrapped gifts of clothes, shoes, toys, and other necessities. Each family was also given a ham and a box of food for their Christmas dinner. Parents of these children cried tears of joy because they were overwhelmed by the number of things they received.

Our “Tree of Giving” program here at Pine Grove Middle is what it is because of our fearless and dedicated Parent Action Team leader, Ms. Debbie Dowdy. She has worked endless hours to make sure every child and family have an amazing Christmas. Many local businesses and individuals also contributed to PGM’s Tree of Giving including Smith Drug Company, Hester & Morris Orthodontics, Adams Orthodontics, Lowndes County School’s social workers, Toys for Tots, Perimeter Early Learning Center, and several anonymous donors. The “Tree of Giving” is an opportunity for PGM to Pay-It-Forward. At “The Grove” we want everyone to know how much our school family cares about our students and their families!

Pictured: PGM Guidance Counselors – Ryan Dixon and Tiffany Clemons

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief