Pine Grove Middle is on the Map

VALDOSTA – Pine Grove Middle School is now featured on the STEAM Asset Map.

Pine Grove Middle School (PGM) was the first middle school in South Georgia and the 9th middle school in Georgia to earn the Georgia Department of Education’s (GaDOE) STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Program certification.

State Superintendent Richard Woods presented Pine Grove Middle School with a STEM Banner in honor of its STEM certification in November 2017.

STEM Georgia:

The STEAM Asset map is a map designed to show where investments have been made in STEM and STEAMeducation across Georgia. STEM/ STEAM are acronyms for the subjects of Science Technology Engineering (Arts) and Math. This map contains the following layers:

Schools: Information on all Georgia public schools, including demographic information of the school and neighborhood, student achievement in STEM fields, and whether those schools have been STEM or STEAM certified by the Georgia Department of Education.

Out of School Opportunities: Opportunities for students to participate in STEM or STEAM activities outside of school, including where these activities are located and when they take place. These opportunities were reported by partner organizations and through self-reporting, and we present them with no judgment as to the quality of each. Please contact individual programs for more information.

: Philanthropic investments in STEM and STEAM throughout the state. Tract Conditions : Filters indicating the concentration throughout the state of the following:

: Filters indicating the concentration throughout the state of the following: Children below 200% of the Poverty Line

Families below the Poverty Line

Local Conditions Index

Sources:

Schools

Out of School Opportunities

Many of these opportunities were self-reported or reported through a collection of associates. These opportunities are presented with no indication or judgment of the quality or nature of the programs. Anyone wishing to know more about opportunities presented is encouraged to inquire with the specific program of interest. Some of our most important partners in gathering these opportunities are as follows:

Grants

Information on philanthropic and state investment into STEM and STEAM education was collected through surveying known Georgia grant-making institutions and researching investments through public databases.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief