One Killed in US 84 Crash

On 1/16/2018 at approximately 0945 hours, TFC Corey Miller #565 responded to a collision on GA 38 (US 84) approximately half a mile from CCC Road in Lowndes County. A GMC C5500 truck, pulling a trailer, was driven by 27 year old Guillermo Cardenas of Ray City. The vehicle was traveling west on GA 38 in the right lane preparing to turn right into a private drive. A Nissan Altima, driven by 65 year old Allen Lane of Naylor, was traveling west on GA 38 in the right lane behind the GMC.

As the GMC began to make its turn, the Nissan slowed. A Ford Taurus, driven by 38 year old Ava Latisha Hardee of Waycross, was traveling behind the Nissan. The Ford, which was following the Nissan too closely, struck the Nissan in the rear end with the front end of the Ford. The Nissan then struck the trailer in tow of the GMC. Both the Nissan and the Ford came to an uncontrolled rest in the westbound lanes of GA 38. Mr. Lane was extricated from the vehicle and transported via Air Med to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. After arrival at the hospital, Mr. Lane succumbed to his injuries. Ms. Hardee was also extricated from her vehicle and transported via Lowndes EMS to South Georgia Medical Center for injuries sustained to her abdomen. Mr. Cardenas was uninjured in the collision. All three occupants were properly restrained and airbags deployed in both the Nissan and Ford.

Troopers do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a contributing factor in this collision. The investigation has been turned over to GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team. Charges are pending upon completion of the investigation by S.C.R.T. Next of kin was notified for Mr. Lane.

