One Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Georgia State Patrol:

On January 13th , 2018 at approximately 0340 hours, TFC Jeremy Swain #349 was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Bemiss Knights Academy Road near Hoye Lane in Lowndes County. A 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 25 year old Stephen Hunter Hancock of Camilla was traveling south on Bemiss Knights Academy Road attempting to negotiate a curve. Traveling too fast to negotiate the curve, the motorcycle traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway.

The motorcycle then overturned and slid on its side approximately 40 feet before striking a concrete culvert. Mr. Hancock sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Mr. Hancock was properly wearing a DOT approved helmet. Troopers suspect speed was a contributing factor in this crash. Additionally, Troopers suspect alcohol and drugs were also a contributing factor in this crash but will be pending a toxicology report. No charges will be filed in this collision. Mr. Hancock’s next of kin has been notified.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief