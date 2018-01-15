One Killed in Monday Morning Crash

Georgia State Patrol:

On 1/15/2018 at approximately 0755 hours, CPL Chris Kelch #404 was dispatched to a crash on GA 94 at Boring Pond Road in Lowndes County. A white Dodge Ram, driven by 34 year old Kimberly Ann Poythress of Homerville was traveling south on Boring Pond Road. A white International 9400 log truck, driven by 58 year old Henry Harris Robinson of Jennings, FL was traveling west on GA 94.

The Dodge failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Boring Pond Road and GA 94. The log truck struck the driver’s side of the Dodge causing the Dodge to rotate clockwise and travel off the south shoulder of the roadway into a ditch coming to a final rest facing west. The log truck overturned onto its driver’s side spilling the loaded logs onto the highway. The log truck traveled into the south ditch where it then engulfed in fire. Mr. Robinson, who was unrestrained at the time of the collision, was able to escape serious injury by crawling out the rear window. The fire burned through several power and cable lines above the vehicles. Ms. Poythress, who was also unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced deceased by Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. Airbags did deploy in the Dodge. Mr. Robinson was transported to South Georgia Medical Center by Lowndes EMS for injuries sustained to his head. Mr. Robinson was working for Sandlin

Forrest Products in Echols County and driving one of their tractor trailers. Troopers do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a contributing factor in this collision but will be pending toxicology reports. No charges are expected to be filed in this collision. The roadway was closed until approximately 1207 hours, when the logs were removed from the roadway. Next of kin has been notified in this crash.

