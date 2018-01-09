North Gwinnett’s Stewart nominated for NFL High School Coach Award

Atlanta – After winning the class AAAAAAA State Championship over Colquitt County, North Gwinnett’s head coach, Bill Stewart, is a nominee for the NFL High School Coach of the Year.

Each NFL team has one nominee and Stewart is selected as the Falcons nominee. The two Coach of the Year finalists will receive $15,000 and $10,000 will go to each schools football program.

More Info:

North Gwinnett’s Stewart is one of 32 finalists for NFL high school coach of year

About the Author: Chase Calhoun