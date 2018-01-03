Nine People Killed in New Year’s Holiday Travel Period Crashes

Georgia State Patrol:

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the New Year’s holiday travel period resulted in 9 traffic deaths. The holiday travel period began at 6 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 29, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Mon., Jan 1.

Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 330 traffic crashes that resulted in 137 injuries, and 4 fatalities. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, 231 people were arrested for driving under the influence, while 6,542 citations and 10,680 warnings were issued.

Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were Richmond Co. S/O, Fulton Co. PD, Marietta PD, and Dekalb Co. PD.

New Year’s Holiday Traffic Count

6 p.m., Fri., Dec. 29 – 11:59 p.m. Mon., Jan. 1

78-Hour Holiday Period

Deaths Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 4 Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 5 Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 9

GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total Fatalities Troop A Troop B GSP Gainesville 1 Troop C Fulton Co. PD, Marietta PD, Dekalb Co. PD (2) 4 Troop D Troop E Richmond Co. S/O 1 Troop F GSP Helena 1 Troop G Troop H Troop I GSP Hinesville (2) 2

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief