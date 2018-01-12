New Bill Favors Instant Replay In Georgia High School Football Playoffs

Atlanta – After Calhoun defeated Peach County in the State Championship this past December, a state representative, whose district includes parts of Peach County, introduced a bill to have instant replay in Georgia high school football playoffs.

NFL and college football already have instant replay. High school football would be the last to introduce it. There’s been calls in past high school games that may have needed replay but it has never had the chance. The bill suggests that we have replay in the playoffs. Time will tell if the bill passes.

What do you think about instant replay being in high school football? Should we have it just in the playoffs, the whole season or no instant replay at all?

