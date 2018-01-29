National Signing Day Creeping Up

Valdosta – With a little over a week before National Signing Day, schools around the country hope to get the talent that is yet to sign.

Georgia had the no. 1 class at the end of the early signing period but with two defensive lineman that committed, Ohio State has pulled ahead with the no. 1 class, according to 247 Sports.

Local schools like Valdosta High School and Lowndes High School have tremendous talent that is yet to sign. Jalen Harrell and Jayce Rogers from Valdosta High and Tayvonn Kyle from Lowndes High are expected to sign next Wednesday.

February 7th is the day everyone will sign. They have about a week to decide where they want to go.

