N. FL, S. GA kick off new year in moderate drought

By: Brittany Bedi|WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — January 1 usually marks a clean slate for the new year. However, dry conditions leave drought conditions throughout the southeast.

The drought monitor above shows most of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a moderate drought (shaded in light brown.) The rest of the Big Bend is under abnormally dry conditions.

The lack of rainfall doesn’t come as a surprise. Most of the region fell behind in rainfall totals for the year.

Off and on rain did push through the region on New Year’s Eve. Taking that rainfall into account, Tallahassee had a total of 55.19 inches of rain this year. The capital city straying 4.04 inches below average in rainfall totals. Apalachicola recorded 46.49 inches of rain for the year, putting it 11.21 inches below average for its annual rainfall totals.

South Georgia also had rainfall totals that were below average. Valdosta received 40.41 inches of rain in 2017, putting the city in a 10.19-inch rainfall deficit. Albany received 41.25 inches of rain for the year. Rainfall totals ran 7.32 inches below average for “the good life city.”

Though yearly totals reset on New Year’s Day, much of the region still needs rain! Dry, arctic air in place will keep rain chances low for much of the area. A slight chance of showers is possible Wednesday in counties on the eastern fringe of the area, including Clinch, Echols, Hamilton, and Suwannee counties.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief