N. FL, S. GA kick off new year in moderate drought
By: Brittany Bedi|WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — January 1 usually marks a clean slate for the new year. However, dry conditions leave drought conditions throughout the southeast.
The drought monitor above shows most of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a moderate drought (shaded in light brown.) The rest of the Big Bend is under abnormally dry conditions.
The lack of rainfall doesn’t come as a surprise. Most of the region fell behind in rainfall totals for the year.
South Georgia also had rainfall totals that were below average. Valdosta received 40.41 inches of rain in 2017, putting the city in a 10.19-inch rainfall deficit. Albany received 41.25 inches of rain for the year. Rainfall totals ran 7.32 inches below average for “the good life city.”
Though yearly totals reset on New Year’s Day, much of the region still needs rain! Dry, arctic air in place will keep rain chances low for much of the area. A slight chance of showers is possible Wednesday in counties on the eastern fringe of the area, including Clinch, Echols, Hamilton, and Suwannee counties.
