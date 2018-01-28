My Favorite Teacher Winner

Lowndes County Schools:

Tammy Jo Allen, 5th-grade teacher at Clyattville Elementary School is the winner of the “My Favorite Teacher” online poll sponsored by Edible Arrangements. Edible Arrangements posted an online poll allowing customers to nominate their favorite teacher. Over 150 nominations were submitted. Tammy Jo was randomly selected as the winner. Edible Arrangements Owner, Rhonda Miller, stated that Mrs. Allen received multiple nominations. Mrs. Allen and her students received a surprise visit and individual treats from Edible Arrangements.

Pictured: Rhonda Miller and Tammy Jo Allen

