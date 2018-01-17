Moultrie teacher arrested on child molestation charges

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a local middle school teacher has been arrested on child molestation charges.

26-year-old Sebrun James Holton, Jr., a teacher at C.A. Gray Junior High School in Moultrie, was arrested by Colquitt County deputies on Friday.

The GBI says the investigation began on January 11, when agents were contacted by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation of a reported sexual assault of a student.

The GBI says investigators revealed that Holton had sexual contact with a female student in October and December of 2017.

Following an investigation, Holton was booked into the Colquitt County Jail on two counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, and one count of sexual assault by a person with supervisory authority.

Colquitt County Schools Superintendent Doug Howell says Holton has since resigned from his teaching position at the school.

The school’s website says Holton taught 9th grade language arts as well as 8th and 9th grade drama classes.

Investigators say the case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090, or the Colquitt County Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 616-7470.

(WCTV)

