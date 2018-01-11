Monticello woman killed in crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A Monticello woman has died after a crash on Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Luejean Johnson was killed on Highway 90 at North Main Avenue west of Monticello.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say Johnson lost control of her car, it went off the highway and slammed into a concrete culvert and a tree.

FHP says Johnson was trapped and unconscious when emergency responders arrived on the scene.

Johnson was freed and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

FHP says she was not wearing her seat belt.

(WCTV)