MLK, Jr. Poem and Poster Contest Winners Announced

| January 8, 2018 | 0 Comments

Poster: Elementary School, 1st Place – Westin Chastain

Valdosta City Schools: 

Poem 
High School
1st Place – Alli Parker
2nd Place – Sahil Kazi
3rd Place – Simran Patel

Middle School
1st Place – Destiny Teart
2nd Place – Timari Albritton
3rd Place – Dominique Sanders

Elementary School
1st Place – Nah’Torrie Hall
2nd Place – Linzie Mullins
3rd Place – Michael Jenrette

Poster
High School
1st Place – Caitlyn Carter
2nd Place – Aboubacar Coulibaly
3rd Place – Keith Lewis

Middle School
1st Place – Timari Albritton
2nd Place – Erin Halter
3rd Place – Ky’leah Robinson

Elementary School
1st Place – Westin Chastain
2nd Place – Linzie Mullins
3rd Place – John Morrell

