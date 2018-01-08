MLK, Jr. Poem and Poster Contest Winners Announced
Valdosta City Schools:
Poem
High School
1st Place – Alli Parker
2nd Place – Sahil Kazi
3rd Place – Simran Patel
Middle School
1st Place – Destiny Teart
2nd Place – Timari Albritton
3rd Place – Dominique Sanders
Elementary School
1st Place – Nah’Torrie Hall
2nd Place – Linzie Mullins
3rd Place – Michael Jenrette
Poster
High School
1st Place – Caitlyn Carter
2nd Place – Aboubacar Coulibaly
3rd Place – Keith Lewis
Middle School
1st Place – Timari Albritton
2nd Place – Erin Halter
3rd Place – Ky’leah Robinson
Elementary School
1st Place – Westin Chastain
2nd Place – Linzie Mullins
3rd Place – John Morrell
About the Author: Desiree Carver
Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief