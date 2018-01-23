Michael Barrett to Make College Decision Soon

VALDOSTA – Michael Barrett, a senior at Lowndes High School, will make his college decision soon.

Barrett has narrowed his choices down to Michigan, Georgia Tech, Florida State or Nebraska. Barrett took an unofficial visit to FSU last Friday. This past week, teammate, Jalen Goss committed to FSU. Barrett has made trips to Michigan, Georgia Tech and he’s had an in-home visit by Nebraska. Barrett could commit as early as the end of this week or next week at the latest.

Michael Barrett posted on his Twitter account that he will announce his college decision tonight at 8:30 P.M.

More Info: https://floridastate.rivals.com/news/peach-state-athlete-to-decide-very-soon-

About the Author: Chase Calhoun