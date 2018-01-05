Methamphetamine Dealer Sentenced To 188 Months In Prison

Press Release from U.S. Attorney Charles E. Peeler:

Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that Shannon Dale Cooper, age 33, of Sumner, Georgia, was sentenced to 188 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine by United States District Court Judge C. Ashley Royal in Athens, Georgia on January 4, 2018.

In his plea agreement, Mr. Cooper admitted that on December 19, 2016, he was a passenger in a car with two others when officers from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department approached and searched the individuals. Officers recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine. One of the vehicle’s other passengers was in possession of a loaded .25 caliber automatic pistol. Mr. Cooper has a lengthy criminal history, including previous state felony convictions for Aggravated Assault, Battery, Terroristic Threats or Acts, False Imprisonment, Manufacture of Marijuana, Interference with Government Property, Theft by Taking, and Theft by Deception.

“As is all too common at this time, we again face the combination of violent career offenders possessing large quantities of deadly, illicit drugs with weapons present. Eradicating this conduct requires the type of alert police work and vigorous prosecution seen in this case. Hopefully Mr. Cooper’s lengthy prison sentence will send a message to others that this type of illegal activity exacts a heavy price upon conviction,” said United States Attorney Peeler.

The case was investigated by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Peter D. Leary prosecuted the case for the Government.

Questions concerning this case should be directed to Pamela Lightsey, Public Information Officer, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief