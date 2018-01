Tuscaloosa, Ala. – Mekhi Brown, the player who swung on Alabama’s sideline during the National Championship, is transferring to Tennessee State University.

It started when Brown swung at a Georgia player during a play. After he got on the sideline, words were exchanged between him and a coach then chaos took over. Brown spent three years at Alabama.

More Info: http://www.ledger-enquirer.com/sports/college/sec/university-of-alabama/article194777724.html

