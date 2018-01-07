“Megabugs” Have Arrived at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Larger-than-life bugs have taken over Wild Adventures Theme Park.

“We are always working to make our guest experiences bigger and better, and in 2017 we expanded our waterpark with Ohana Bay,” said Molly Deese,

Vice President and General Manager in a press release. “Now, in 2018, we are excited to announce the addition of a new themed area.”

MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters is an immersive and interactive area, featuring more than 70 new exhibits of larger-than-life insects. It will be at Wild Adventures for a limited engagement through the 2018 season.

Guests will crawl like a spider, fly like a bee and dig like an ant as they interact with colossal crawlers along winding paths. In this brand new area of the park, guests will come face-to-face with a 15-foot Emperor Dragonfly, a 26-foot Hissing Cockroach, a 50-foot Madagascan Fire Millipede, and much more, including friendly Bees, Butterflies and Ladybugs.

The exhibits also spotlight special features, including the individual sounds and movements that make these insects unique members of the animal kingdom.

Currently, the bugs are being refurbished and the exhibit will open at the start of the Wild Adventures 2018 Season on March 10.

MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters is included with park admission or a 2018 Season Pass. For more information about MEGABUGS! Adventures Zone or 2018 Season Passes, visit WildAdventures.com.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief